Thursday, August 3, 2023
Lyft creep

BROOKLYN — An appeals court in New York found that a lower court should have dismissed Lyft from a negligent claim brought against it after a driver allegedly masturbated while transporting a child, only stopping when he noticed the child was filming him on a cell phone. His conduct had nothing to do with his duties as a Lyft driver, so the rideshare app cannot be held liable for his behavior.

/ August 3, 2023

Read the ruling here.

