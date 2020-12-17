LOS ANGELES — In a settlement approved by a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge, the owners of a luxury hotel in Santa Monica, California, which was built without required permits, have agreed to pay $1 million in penalties and restitution, in addition to the $15.6 million penalty already paid to the California Coastal Commission.

The settlement incentivizes Sunshine Enterprises to pay up to $500,000 of the fees by providing discounted room rates to first responders and other essential workers, according to the LA district attorney’s office.