Lured From the Apps

DALLAS — Federal prosecutors announced heavy sentences Thursday for three Texas men who used the dating app Grindr to lure gay men to an apartment complex where they would rob the victims at gunpoint.

As nine men in and around Dallas fell prey to the conspiracy, according to plea agreements in the case against Michael Atkinson, 28, Pablo Ceniceros-Deleon, 21, and Daryl Henry, 24. All all of the victims were taunted with gay slurs, and some were physically assaulted, including at least one victim who was sexually assaulted. While they were held at gunpoint, the co-conspirators would also take their cars to an ATM to withdraw money from their accounts.

The sentences were handed down Wednesday, with Atkinson getting over 11 years in prison; Ceniceros-Deleon sentenced to 22 years in prison; and Henry sentenced to 20 years in prison.

A fourth member of the conspiracy, Daniel Jenkins, will be sentenced on Oct. 6, 2021. Jenkins could face up to 26 years after pleading guilty on June 3 to a hate crime violation; conspiracy to commit hate crimes, kidnapping and carjacking; and use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.