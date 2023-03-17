Low Lake Mead water level tough on small town

The bureau manages lake levels at the nation’s two largest reservoirs fed by the Colorado River so Glen Canyon Dam — Lake Powell in northern Arizona — and Hoover Dam, which creates Lake Mead in southern Nevada, can continue to produce hydroelectric power and ensure water deliveries to 40 million people and provide irrigation water to a $5 billion farming industry.

Six of the seven states in the Colorado River basin signed off on a consensus-based modeling alternative aimed at cutting water usage. California was a lone wolf. It decided to come up with its own plan, which would result in less water cuts for California. Its officials said California’s rights to Colorado River water supersede other states. A pact from 1922 affirms their position. If no consensus is agreed upon, the Bureau of Land Management will make the ultimate decision.

“If it doesn’t come voluntarily, as a consensus alternative, we’re going to be prepared to take action. We have to,” said David Palumbo, deputy commissioner of operations for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, during the Colorado River Water User Association’s annual conference in Las Vegas at Caesars Palace in December.

Will Lake Mead ever fill up again?

“There is no crystal ball telling us if, or when, Lake Mead will fill again,” said Pellegrino. “We continue to work with the other states trying to bridge the gaps between proposals that bring a more sustainable future for the river.”

The tourist dollars started drying up around Overton in about 2008, when the National Park Service, which runs Lake Mead National Recreation Area, sent certified letters to residents of Overton Beach, about 12 miles from the town of Overton, that they had to relocate their residences in 30 days. It had a marina, store, camping and permanent RV residents.

“The Overton Beach Marina had just been remodeled not that long before they decided to shut it down,” said Realtor Lori Houston. “It was a wonderful facility for people to park their RVs."

The road remains closed, although one can take a bike ride on it. The facilities are abandoned.

Numerous messages left for the National Park Service in Boulder City, Nevada, went unreturned. The same result occurred with attempts to reach the service's headquarters in Washington.

“We used to be full for spring break. Every restaurant, all the hotels were full. It was a big deal,” said Houston. “We all fought when they closed down Overton Beach Marina. We all fought when they shut down Echo Bay. They didn’t ever tell us when they were closing the ramp last year. They just closed it, said it wasn’t safe. Just shut it down.”

The two-story hotel and restaurant at Echo Bay on Lake Mead near the town of Overton has been abandoned for years. "This was the place to be back in the day," said a man who was using a surveyor's wheel while measuring the parking lot. He didn't want his name used. (Bob Leal/Courthouse News)

A two-story hotel with a restaurant sits rotting at Echo Bay. The 54-room facility was built in 1962 and shuttered in 2010 because of the rapidly declining water level. It included a bar and convention room. The company that ran the hotel canceled reservations and closed up shop.

The park service attempted to get another concessionaire to take over. Not a single application was submitted.

During its heyday, the hotel was a legendary party spot and the water was steps away from the patio. Now it’s between 250 and 300 yards away. Gone is the 365-slip marina, fuel dock and boat rental. The facility also had a runway for private planes.

With the boat launch ramps closed there, the only visible activity on a day around noon this month was a man in a dark green government pickup driving around the empty parking lot and a man wearing a bright-colored construction safety vest measuring the lot with a surveyor’s wheel.

Vernon Robison, 55, the editor/publisher of the Mesa Valley Progress newspaper, echoed what Houston had to say regarding Overton Beach.

“The park service just decided it was going to close Overton Beach when the marina left because of the water situation. They just decided to give up on that whole area and closed it. They gave about a month’s notice to get out,” said Robison.

Has the Overton area gotten the shaft?

“Yes, I think that would be a good way of saying it. Although it has sort of become accepted now. We’re talking many years since they closed Overton Beach. At that point when they closed that down the boat traffic reduced quite a bit coming through Overton,” said Robison, who has run the newspaper started by his uncle in 1987 for 19 years.

“There was a time when we had boats line up coming through Overton, stopping at the stores and restaurants and everything else to get supplies and go out there. And that’s almost nothing now.”

Since the community of Overton is unincorporated, Clark County commissioners have the say on town management.

“I think we’re pretty well-represented on the municipal level,” Robison said. "But as far as the park service, forget about it. We are off the radar 100%.”

Judy Metz, former owner of Sugar’s Home Plate restaurant, said she was busy all year. The snowbirds would populate town in the winter, and when it got warm, they would pack up and the boaters would take their place. Then the snowbirds would flock back when it started getting cooler.

“I never had to worry about slow times,” said Metz, who at 77 remains busy working for Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick as well as the local fire department.

“It’s been a struggle for a lot of small businesses in our town to keep going,” said Cally Wade, 38, a Moapa Valley High graduate who grew up in Overton. Wade stays busy homeschooling her children while running two local farmer’s markets, working for a construction company and farming.

Robison, the newspaper publisher, has an idea for the park service.

“If they stopped managing it like it’s some kind of national park treasure, and instead managed it like a manmade lake for recreation purposes, then I think they’d do a lot better. We wouldn’t have all that stuff in disrepair that it’s in. Even with low water,” Robison said.