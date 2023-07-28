Louisville fights to reinstate anti-discrimination law before Sixth Circuit

The city of Louisville told an appeals court panel a conservative wedding photographer who now lives in Florida lacks standing to challenge an anti-discrimination law.

CINCINNATI (CN) — Following the Supreme Court's recent decision in favor of a Christian web designer in Colorado, the Sixth Circuit on Friday took up the case of a Kentucky wedding photographer who successfully invalidated an anti-discrimination law she says would force her to work with gay clients.

Chelsey Nelson, owner of Chelsey Nelson Photography, claims the Louisville law prevented her from expressing her Christian beliefs and "force[d] her to promote a different message about marriage" and "chilled her desired message in her photographs."

Attorney Casey Hinkle of the Louisville firm Kaplan, Johnson, Abate and Bird argued Friday on behalf of the city. Hinkle was prompted by the panel to discuss a motion she filed Thursday to remand the case to federal court.

"Miss Nelson now lives in Florida, a fact that must be considered by this panel," Hinkle said. "This is a jurisdictional matter."

U.S. Circuit Judge Eric Murphy, a Trump appointee, asked the attorney if additional fact-finding would be required to determine if Nelson's move affects the threat of enforcement.

Hinkle said that process should be conducted by the district court and emphasized her belief that her client's out-of-state move requires dismissal of the case.

"There's been no history of enforcement against non-residents," she said. "The chances she would actually be given a chance to violate the statute is virtually nil."

Attorney Jonathan Scruggs of the Washington-based Alliance Defending Freedom, a group with with a decades-long track record of fighting against gay rights, argued on Nelson's behalf. He claimed his client's request for nominal damages dispels any mootness concerns.

Judge Murphy pointed out that the district court dismissed the claim for nominal damages, which Nelson appealed, but also asked Scruggs whether his client's case involved a "completed constitutional violation."

"It's not about the future injury," Scruggs said. "It's about the past and ongoing harm [from the threat of enforcement]. Louisville has admitted the law banned her statement [that she would not photograph gay couples]."

Regarding Nelson's move to Florida, Scruggs pointed out her business is incorporated in Kentucky and her website is still directed at residents of the Bluegrass State.

U.S. Circuit Judge Jane Stranch, an Obama appointee, expressed doubts about whether Nelson had ever established standing in the first place, regardless of residency.

"Ms. Nelson has received nothing, no enforcement notes, no challenge to what she's done," she said. "The record is just completely devoid of evidence for original standing."

Scruggs pushed back and referenced the recent Supreme Court decision in the Colorado case, 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis.

"It is undisputed that the law covers our client," he said. "Louisville again and again refuses to disavow enforcement. This case is actually easier than 303 Creative [because] we have more undisputed facts, including evidence of prior enforcement."

U.S. District Judge Benjamin Beaton, an appointee of Donald Trump, granted Nelson's motion for summary judgment in August 2022 in an expansive opinion that delved deeply into what he called "a real conflict between nondiscrimination and speech that cannot be wished away."

Beaton cited the Supreme Court's 1942 decision in West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette, in which a divided high court struck down a state law that required students to salute the flag and recite the Pledge of Allegiance every day.

"'If there is any fixed star in our constitutional constellation,' the Supreme Court reminded us long ago — in another dispute over dissenting views on sensitive questions of faith and freedom — 'no official, high or petty, can prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, nationalism, religion, or other matters of opinion or force citizens to confess by word or act their faith therein,'" the district judge wrote.

"The Supreme Court has continued to navigate by that star through changing currents of speech and conscience. And lower courts are bound to follow," Beaton concluded.

U.S. Circuit Judge John Bush, a Trump appointee, rounded out the panel, which asked both attorneys to submit additional briefings on mootness and standing in light of the fact Nelson now resides in Florida.

Hinkle told the court Louisville has no intention of enforcing the law against residents of Florida or any other state and attempted to distinguish the present case from 303 Creative on the grounds that photography does not fall under the "pure speech" protected by the First Amendment.

"The public accommodation law does not compel Nelson to create speech," the Louisville attorney said. "Wedding photography of a same-sex couple is the same as wedding photography of an opposite sex couple."

No timetable has been set for the court's decision.