Louisiana sea turtles

NEW ORLEANS — A federal judge in Louisiana found in favor of the federal government on a lawsuit brought by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries claiming that a mandate requiring sea turtle excluder devices to be used on skimmer trawls, which are used by shrimpers, is unlawful. The state has no standing to bring the lawsuit because the devices pose no imminent harm to its marine resources or economy.

/ November 28, 2022

Read the ruling here.

