Friday, February 3, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Louisiana judge delivers mixed bag in jail suicide suit

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana federal judge found that prison staff, but not the Baton Rouge government, are not liable in the suicide of a bipolar pretrial detainee who hanged himself in his jail cell after his arrest for trying to “kick and ram” his way into a drug and alcohol recovery center. Claims against the government and the health care contractor remain pending.

/ February 3, 2023

Read the ruling on the claims against the sheriffs here.

Read the ruling on the claims against the government here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...