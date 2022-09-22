Louisiana abortions

Read the ruling here.
NEW ORLEANS — The Fifth Circuit found that the appellate court lacks jurisdiction to consider whether a Louisiana federal court properly denied the state’s emergency motion to vacate a permanent injunction that halted the enforcement of a law that would have required abortion doctors to have active admitting privileges within 30 miles of the facility where the abortions are performed. The circuit court does not have jurisdiction over interlocutory orders continuing or refusing to dissolve or modify injunctions.
