Law 

Louisiana Abortion Litigation

BATON ROUGE, La. – A federal court in Louisiana refused to stay discovery in a dispute challenging the constitutionality of legislation affecting abortion services in the state, including a law that prohibits dilation and evacuation abortion procedures. 

While a pending Supreme Court ruling in a case challenging a similar law in Texas may substantially affect the outcome of the Louisiana litigation, that law is only one of many challenged in this case, the court finds.

