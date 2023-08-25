Lost Fire jeopardizes old-growth redwood forest in Northwest California

Lightning started more than a dozen fires in Northern California last week, including one that is now threatening the state's oldest redwoods.

ORICK, Calif. (CN) — Roughly 15 to 20 acres are burning in Redwood National and State Parks, threatening centuries-old forests of hundred-feet tall redwoods, now at risk of collapsing.

The Lost Fire, sparked by lightning on Aug. 15, has now consumed 700 acres in Northern California near the Humboldt County town of Orick, including old-growth redwood forests on state land. The surrounding area, however, is second-growth forest that’s been heavily logged in the last century — leaving the landscape more susceptible to wildfire.

Jeffrey Kane, professor of fuels management at Cal Poly Humboldt in the nearby city of Arcata, estimates that 95% or more of the old-growth forests in California have already been logged, so these particular ancient redwoods are some of the last ones standing in the Golden State — and they burn differently than second-growth forests.

“Redwoods are very tolerant to fire,” said he said. “They have some of the thickest bark of any tree species in the western U.S.”

According to Kane, trees that have made it through wildfires in the past are often left with visible scars known as basal hollows around the trunk. These are evidence of that specific tree’s resilience, but they can also leave the tree vulnerable to fires that burn through in the future.

“That’s a wound that creates a scar, but then after repeated fires it keeps eating away at that scar,” Kane said. “Sometimes what can happen, if the fire can get into some of those scars, it can just eat away and compromise the structural stability of the tree and they can topple over after that.”

Most of the redwoods burned so far in the Lost Fire are 50 to 70 years old, according to Leonel Arguello, Deputy Superintendent of the Redwood National and State Parks. The trees are thinner, the canopy is shorter and there’s a lot of bare ground on the forest floor.

“The ambient conditions are not as cool, not as favorable for humidity, so it’s a lot dryer,” Arguello said. “When fire occurs in these forests, they can burn more often — mainly because they encounter a lot of fuels that burn a little more readily.”

The parks service has about 400 firefighters working on the Lost Fire to keep it from threatening Orick or the private timberlands in the surrounding area, some of which contain recent clearcuts, but Arguello says one old-growth redwood with a 7-foot diameter has already fallen.

What happens to the rest may depend on the weather going into September and October, when high temperatures and off-shore winds are expected to present challenging conditions for firefighters.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag warning for the area Thursday, indicating a high fire damage, but Arguello said the fire so far has been burning slowly and could not be described as intense. Prescribed fire is an important part of wildlands management, but he said he would have preferred to see this one start later in the year with rain in the forecast.

Arguello and Kane both agreed it has been a long time since a wildfire burned through this particular strand of old-growth.

“I don’t know that there’s any recent evidence of a fire in that particular spot,” Kane said. “We have records of fires that go back to the early 1900s, and my guess is that this area hasn’t burned since before then.”

Those acres of the Lost Fire have been slowing down as it spreads into a landscape with higher humidity due to higher moisture levels in the fuel.

Kane also said the Canoe Fire cleared out some nearby undergrowth in 2003, but didn’t have much in the way of negative impacts.

“But on that same fire in the second-growth it burned hot,” Kane said, “Much more intensity.”