Los Angeles Police Chief to Retire This Summer

LOS ANGELES (CN) – Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck abruptly announced his retirement on Friday, capping off an eight-year stint leading one of the largest metropolitan police forces in America.

Beck, 64, said on social media the “department is ready for fresh eyes to take our organization to even higher levels.”

His last day as LAPD chief is June 27, his 65th birthday.

Beck announced his retirement alongside Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti at an annual year-end conference. He has been with the department since 1977, and was appointed to police chief in 2009.

Garcetti said in a statement that Beck “is forged in steel, but has led the LAPD with his heart. Chief Beck embraced a steady path of reform at a tough moment for policing in America – even when there was criticism from both sides.”

Like this: Like Loading...