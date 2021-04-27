NEW YORK — In light of changed circumstances, the Second Circuit ruled a federal court in New York should reconsider injunctive relief it granted to a musician against a Covid-19-related rule that allowed “incidental music” at dining establishments but did not allow advertised or ticketed live music. An attorney for the New York State Liquor Authority’s chairman told the court that its Covid-19 guidelines have been amended to permit bars and restaurants to host live, indoor, ticketed performances.

