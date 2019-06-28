Live Blog of Democratic Debate, Night Two

Follow along as Courthouse News reporter Brandi Buchman covers night two of the first Democratic presidential debate in Miami scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Ten Democratic presidential hopefuls will share the stage Thursday night, including: former Vice President Joe Biden, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, California Sen. Kamala Harris, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, California Rep. Eric Swalwell, author Marianne Williamson and businessman Andrew Yang.

9:00 p.m. We are just minutes away from part two of # DemDebate2020. While I live tweet, my colleague @ PaisMonica will be covering the event in Miami and will have a full wrap-up when the debate concludes.

9:03 p.m. And away we go. Same moderators as last night, Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie, Jose Diaz Balert and Rachel Maddow and Chuck Todd

9:03 p.m. Reminder, no opening remarks. We’re going right into questions.

9:04 p.m. We start with Bernie Sanders. Guthrie asks about his calls for univ. HC and free college, he’s said he thought taxes would be delighted to pay for that. But will taxes go up for middle class? Sanders says: we have a new vision for America.

9:04 p.m. When 3 ppl own more wealth than the bottom half of america with 500K ppl sleeping on the streets, we think it is time for real change Health care is a human right, in his view, and a Medicare-For-All system is needed. Most ppl wil be paying less for HC than they are right now.