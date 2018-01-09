Little Leaguers Say ESPN Defamed Them

CHICAGO (CN) — ESPN and its broadcast personality Stephen A. Smith are among the defendants in defamation lawsuits filed by former players of the Jackie Robinson West Little League team in Chicago, which made it to the finals in the 2014 Little League World Series.

Eleven plaintiffs filed similar lawsuits in Cook County Court on Friday, but the complaints were not made public until Monday. Little League Baseball, Jackie Robinson West Little League and its agents Bill and Annie Haley are the defendants along with Smith and ESPN.

The plaintiffs were part of the Jackie Robinson West team that lost to South Korea in the 2014 Little League World Series championship game. The team captured headlines because it was made up of inner city players and it became the most-watched Little League World Series ever on ESPN, according to the complaint.

The plaintiffs claim that Little League Baseball ignored or tried to conceal allegations that some of its players did not meet eligibility requirements, to give the Little League a leg up on negotiating a new broadcasting contract with ESPN.

Neither ESPN nor Little League Baseball was available for comment after business hours Monday.

In September or October 2014, the complaints state, Bill Haley was notified that two of the team’s players were ineligible because they lived outside of the team’s residential boundaries. Instead of attempting to correct the issue, the plaintiffs claim Haley and others tried to conceal the infractions, including trying to absorb the questionable territories retroactively.

Meanwhile, the plaintiffs say, team members made trips to the World Series in San Francisco and to the White House to meet President Barack Obama without any knowledge of wrongdoing.

“On information and belief, defendant, Little League, was motivated in part to enhance its corporate image to raise, among other things, the value of its television deal with Defendant, ESPN, Inc.,” the lawsuit states.

Once a deal with ESPN was struck, the plaintiffs say, Little League Baseball stripped the plaintiffs of their Little League title via a Feb. 11, 2015 press release, punishing the team without their coach, parents, the players or other key officials being contacted as part of an investigation.

“At no time prior to Little League’s February 11, 2015 press release, did defendant, Little League, meet with anyone affiliated with JRW [Jackie Robinson West] and/or provide an explanation as to which rule or rules in the relevant rulebook were at issue and potentially violated,” the lawsuit states.

After the press release, Smith insinuated on the air that the players’ parents were responsible, according to the complaint.

“A bunch of adults and parents who knew better-parents who knew better decided to do this,” Smith said on his show, “First Take,” on ESPN. “Pox on all of their houses. They should all be ashamed of themselves.”

In the same broadcast, Smith said the players’ parents provided false documentation and “knowingly engaged in deceit.” Then Smith went after the team’s coaches, Darold Butler and Michael Kelly, the complaint states.

“Since you want to sit there and throw kids in to the wind like this,” they say Smith said. “If this was somebody else, if it was a professional athlete, if one of these kids had gotten in trouble or something like that, we’d put their face up. Let’s put Darold Butler and Michael Kelly’s face up on national television. Treat it like the mug shot it deserves to be treated like. How about that?”

The plaintiffs seek damages for breach of implied contract, primary estoppel, defamation, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, false light and civil conspiracy. They are represented by James Karamanis with Barney & Karamanis.

