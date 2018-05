OAKLAND, Calif. — A federal judge Thursday granted final approval to three settlements in the sprawling lithium ion battery antitrust case: of the $139 million settlement fund for direct purchasers, $41.5 million will come from LG Chem, $24.5 million from Samsung, $4.95 million from NEC Tokin, and $45 million will go to attorneys’ fees.

