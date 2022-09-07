Wednesday, September 7, 2022 | Back issues
Listening in

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Court of Appeals sided with the state labor board, which ruled that the government’s joint Medicare and CHIP office, MassHealth, violated its collective bargaining agreement with employees after it surreptitiously listened to their call center operators’ conversations without providing notice to the union first.

Read the ruling here.

