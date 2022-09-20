Tuesday, September 20, 2022 | Back issues
Lindell on the hook

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A federal judge in Minnesota denied Trump ally Mike Lindell’s attempt to dismiss the defamation and deceptive trade practices claims brought against him by voting-machine company Smartmatic, one of the companies Lindell publicly slammed in his oft-repeated conspiracy claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

/ September 19, 2022

Read the ruling here.

