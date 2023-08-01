Liberal justices balk at execution of mentally ill Missouri man

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote "there is no moral victory in executing someone who believes Satan is killing him to bring about the end of the world."

WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stop the execution of Johnny Johnson for the 2002 killing of a six-year-old, earning a dissent from the court’s three liberal members.

“Executing a prisoner who has lost his sanity has, for centuries, been branded inhuman,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a dissent joined by Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Citing the Eighth Amendment, Sotomayor said it would be unconstitutional to execute Johnson, as he does not have the capacity to understand his punishment.

“The court today paves the way to execute a man with documented mental illness before any court meaningfully investigates his competency to be executed,” the Obama appointee wrote. “There is no moral victory in executing someone who believes Satan is killing him to bring about the end of the world.”

Sotomayor accused the court of rushing Johnson’s execution without considering if his rights would be violated by their action.

“He deserves a hearing where a court can finally determine whether his execution violates the Eighth Amendment,” Sotomayor wrote. “Instead, this court rushes to finality, bypassing fundamental procedural and substantive protections. I respectfully dissent.”

The majority provided no explanation for its ruling.

Johnson sits on Missouri’s death row for the 2002 murder of six-year-old Cassandra “Casey” Williamson. The Williamson family had known Johnson since he was a young child and invited him to stay at their house following a family picnic. After spending the night on their couch, Johnson took off with Casey.

After taking Casey to an abandoned glass factory, Johnson attempted to sexually assault her. Casey fought off his attempt, and then Johnson retaliated by hitting her with a brick. Johnson buried Casey’s body in the factory’s pit and then went to a river to wash off the evidence of his crime.

Johnson confessed to Casey’s murder after being confronted by police officers. Although he did not contest his guilt during his trial, Johnson presented evidence of his mental illness.

Johnson’s attorneys say he was diagnosed with major depression, recurrent psychotic disorder and polysubstance dependence. During one of his stays at a psychiatric rehabilitation center, a psychiatrist said Johnson displayed paranoid delusions as a part of his illness.

Along with visits to a clinical community support worker, Johnson was instructed to take a number of medications. He stopped this regime a month before killing Williamson.

Although he is fighting his death sentence, Johnson does not deny his crime. Instead, Johnson believe his mental illness should have resulted in different charges that would not have carried a death sentence.

The Missouri Supreme Court denied an attempt to block Johnson’s execution on claims that his schizophrenia prevented his punishment in June. On July 26, a three-judge panel on the Eighth Circuit halted Johnson’s execution in a 2-1 vote. However, the full appeals court reversed.

Defense attorneys cited Johnson’s severe mental illness and documented struggles with hallucinations to argue he should not be convicted on first-degree murder charges. They claimed second-degree murder — which doesn’t carry a death sentence — would be more appropriate.

The state said Johnson’s mental health should not be the only consideration for whether to convict on first-degree murder charges. To make their case, they used psychological evaluations by Stephen Becker and testimony of Byron English to show Johnson still had the capacity to commit first-degree murder despite his hallucinations. Johnson’s defense attorneys requested the criminal records for any of the state’s witnesses but were denied.

The jury convicted Johnson and sentenced him to death.

After his conviction, Johnson’s attorneys tried to uncover any criminal convictions from the prosecution’s witnesses. Johnson presented new experts to testify concerning his condition but Becker and English’s testimony still prevailed. Judge Mark Seigel denied Johnson post-conviction relief. The Missouri Supreme Court affirmed.

A decade later, habeas counsel would discover both Becker and English faced professional discipline that resulted in having their licenses to practice psychology revoked. Becker’s criminal behavior started prior to Johnson’s trial, but defense attorneys could not have known about it since they were denied access to his records on multiple occasions.

After Becker testified at Johnson’s trial, he would receive six additional driving while intoxicated convictions and three felonies resulting in prison sentences. A felony DUI conviction led to him spending five years in prison.

One of Becker’s convictions sat before Seigel, who was presiding over Johnson’s post-conviction hearings at the time. Neither the state nor Seigel informed Johnson’s attorneys of this.

The attorney general was also aware of Becker’s convictions because the State Committee of Psychologists — which is represented by the attorney general’s office — conducted an investigation into Becker’s work. At the same time the investigation was ongoing, the state was citing his work to defend Johnson’s death sentence.

An investigation into English found he misused state resources and sexually harassed a female coworker. He forfeited his license as a result.

Johnson asked the Supreme Court to review his case, arguing the decision not to disclose impeachment evidence on the state’s witnesses violated Brady v. Maryland.

“Mr. Johnson’s conviction and death sentence have been impaired by a major failure by the State — represented first by the local prosecutor’s office and later by the attorney general — to disclose material impeachment evidence to the defense at every point throughout litigation,” Laurence Komp, a Missouri public defender representing Johnson, wrote in his petition before the court.

Johnson claims the evidence concerning Becker and English was favorable to his case.

“The undisclosed evidence in this case squarely refutes the reliability and judgment of the state’s expert witnesses,” Komp wrote. “The prosecutor himself specifically told the jury at Mr. Johnson’s trial that considering witnesses’ prior criminal convictions and experts’ biases were essential to assessing witness credibility in the course of the jury’s deliberations.”

Missouri claims Johnson is just trying to delay his sentence. The state also says the Supreme Court should not review a state court ruling.

“This court should not grant certiorari review of state post-conviction claims because this court has found federal habeas proceddings provide a more appropriate avenue to consider federal constitutional claims,” Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey wrote in the state’s brief.

Johnson is scheduled to be executed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, marking the state’s fourth execution this year.