Libel and Alleged Assassination Plot

SHERMAN, Texas – A federal court in Texas refused to grant a preliminary injunction to Jason Lee Van Dyke in his libel case against an Thomas Retzlaff, who allegedly accused him of being Nazi, white supremacist, pedophile and drug addict. Van Dyke, an attorney who reportedly once represented the far-right group Proud Boys, has not shown a “substantial likelihood of success” on his claims, the court ruled.

In a related ruling, the same court refused Retzlaff’s request to dismiss the libel case. Retzlaff claimed Van Dyke plotted to assassinated him.