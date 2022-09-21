Wednesday, September 21, 2022 | Back issues
LGBTQ teen suicide

CINCINNATI — The Sixth Circuit upheld the dismissal of parents’ lawsuit against a school district and administrators after their LGBTQ child, a high school sophomore, died by suicide allegedly due to the administrators’ discriminatory disciplinary measures. Dismissal was proper due to filing issues and their claims’ untimeliness.

/ September 21, 2022

Read the ruling here.

