MANHATTAN – Echoing a December complaint from the American Civil Liberties Union, The New York Times and reporter Charlie Savage say they too are waiting on a response after requesting to see the Trump administration’s rules governing the use of lethal force abroad.

In a Sept. 21, 2017, article, The Times reported that the Trump policy, known as Principles, Standards and Procedures, may have eliminated safeguards from the previous policy, known the Presidential Policy Guidance, which ensured lethal force would be used only against individuals who posed a “continuing, imminent threat to U.S. persons.”

Like this: Like Loading...