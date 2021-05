LOS ANGELES — A federal court in California granted a preliminary injunction that requires officers with the Los Angeles Police Department to issue a warning before firing 37 mm munitions during public demonstrations and before firing 40 mm munitions when the officer believes a suspect poses a threat of violence. Only officers who have been trained can fire the launchers and they cannot target a person’s head, neck, face, eyes, kidneys, chest, groin or spine.

