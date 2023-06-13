Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Lesbians need not apply

SEATTLE — A federal court in Washington granted summary judgment to a Christian humanitarian aid organization that was sued by a job applicant after her job offer was rescinded once the organization learned that she is a married lesbian. The applicant’s discrimination claims are barred by the church autonomy doctrine, as the organization holds that marriage between anyone but one man and woman represents “open, ongoing, unrepentant” sin.

/ June 13, 2023

Read the ruling here.

