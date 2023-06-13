Lesbians need not apply

Read the ruling here.
SEATTLE — A federal court in Washington granted summary judgment to a Christian humanitarian aid organization that was sued by a job applicant after her job offer was rescinded once the organization learned that she is a married lesbian. The applicant’s discrimination claims are barred by the church autonomy doctrine, as the organization holds that marriage between anyone but one man and woman represents “open, ongoing, unrepentant” sin.
Read the ruling here.
