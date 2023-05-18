Thursday, May 18, 2023
NEW ORLEANS — The Fifth Circuit reversed the lower court’s rejection of a Texas legislator’s claiming legislative privilege to withhold documents from discovery in this lawsuit brought by civil rights groups that say election code rules were changed to racially discriminate. Legislators cannot be compelled to produce documents concerning the legislative process or the legislator’s thoughts and motives.

