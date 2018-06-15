Legislative Aide to Leave White House

(CN) – President Donald Trump’s top advisor on legislative affairs plans to leave his White House post later this summer, according to published reports.

White House director of legislative affairs Marc Short is said to have disclosed his plans Friday morning, although the exact date of his departure has not been announced.

Short has led Trump’s legislative agenda, with mixed results in the president’s his first 18 months in office. On the plus side, as far as the administration is concerned, he helped pass the Republican tax cut bill last December.

But he also was intimately involved in the unsuccessful effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, and he has thus far been unable to forge a compromise on immigration legislation.

Prior to taking on his most recent role in the White House, Short served as communications director for Vice President Mike Pence.

He is also a past president of Freedom Partners, the billionaire Koch brothers’ chamber of commerce-styled group.

The White House did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

