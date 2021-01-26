Leahy, Set to Preside Over Trump Senate Trial, Taken to Hospital

The 80-year-old Democrat started feeling sick in his Capitol offices late Tuesday.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., walks with reporters as he leaves the Senate floor on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Patrick Leahy, the Senate’s president pro tempore who is set to preside over former President Trump’s second impeachment trial, was hospitalized Tuesday night after he began feeling ill in his office.

A spokesperson for the 80-year-old Vermont Democrat confirmed the hospitalization in a statement late Tuesday.

“He was examined in the Capitol by the attending physician,” spokesman David Carle said. “Out of an abundance of caution, the attending physician recommended that he be taken to a local hospital for observation, where he is now and where he is being evaluated.”

Leahy is one of the Senate’s most senior members behind Democrat Dianne Feinstein and Republican Chuck Grassley, who are both 87. Republicans Richard Shelby and Jim Inhofe are also slightly older, at 86.

Just hours before being taken to the hospital, Leahy swore in senators for the second Trump impeachment trial that is set to begin the week of Feb. 8.

This is a developing story…