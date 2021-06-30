MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that a woman who once attempted to deliver a shipment of marijuana from Oregon to Wisconsin with a friend can practice law in the state. The woman was originally charged with two felony counts before they were reduced to one misdemeanor possession charge.

The court ruled that the woman would have been better off had she been “exceedingly forthcoming” on her law school and bar applications, but denying her admission to the bar because of the shortcomings in her applications would be “too harsh a penalty under the circumstances presented.”