Lawsuit for Florida panthers’ protection survives

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A federal court in Florida denied the federal and Florida governments’ motion for judgment on pleadings brought by the Sierra Club and another environmental group over a road construction project that built through panther habitat. An injunction blocking construction is only one form of possible relief for the groups, so the lawsuit is not moot.

/ March 22, 2023

Read the ruling here.

