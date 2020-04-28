Lawsuit Challenges Ban on Protests at California Capitol

The California Capitol building.

(CN) — California’s measures aimed at combating the spread of coronavirus unfairly restrict residents’ right to peacefully protest and significantly stifle free speech, two individuals claim in a federal lawsuit filed Monday.

California residents Ron Givens and Chris Bish, who say they often participate in protests and public demonstrations, claim in their suit that measures enacted by Governor Gavin Newsom and other state officials to deal with Covid-19 have unconstitutionally restricted their free speech and assembly rights.

The two claim that the California Highway Patrol has denied their requests for demonstration permits and are asking the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California to enjoing state officials from interfering with their ability to excercise their rights.

This is a developing story.