Lawmakers urge State Department to keep an eye on Venezuela elections

As opposition parties challenging President Nicolás Maduro ready for an October primary, Caracas has restructured its national elections authority, prompting concern from Congress.

WASHINGTON (CN) — A bipartisan coalition of senators urged the State Department Thursday to pay close attention to planned primary elections in Venezuela, pointing to efforts by the country’s president to stifle opposition to his reelection.

The primaries, slated for October, would come just months after President Nicolás Maduro regained full control over the Venezuelan government following a three-year leadership crisis predicated by the country’s 2018 presidential election — a contest which the U.S. and dozens of other nations have declared illegitimate.

Now, with another election scheduled for 2024, members of Congress say they are concerned about the Maduro regime’s ploy to hang on to power.

“The Venezuelan people cannot afford to see another fraudulent election, which will only bring further suffering to their nation and foment greater instability in the Americas,” a bipartisan group of lawmakers told Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a letter dated Thursday.

“Unfortunately, with a presidential election scheduled for 2024, the Maduro regime is already doing everything possible to undermine prospects for a credible vote.”

Led by Illinois Democrat Dick Durbin and Louisiana Republican Bill Cassidy, the senators pointed to a move by Caracas in June to dismantle the country’s national electoral council, which was subsequently restaffed through a process led by Venezuelan First Lady Cilia Flores.

The opposition has said it will organize its own primary process given the fracas with the government elections authority.

Maduro’s government also took steps that same month to block opposition leader Maria Corina Machado from holding political office, the lawmakers wrote, effectively barring her from taking part the October primary election in which she was the frontrunner.

Durbin and Cassidy accused Maduro of undertaking “dynamic and persistent efforts … to destroy any semblance of a legitimate primary or general election process,” and implored Secretary Blinken to watch the October primaries to ensure they proceed as planned, without interference from the regime.

Maduro should also allow the more than a dozen opposition candidates vying for a chance to oppose him to participate in the primary, the senators said, writing that "the regime’s practice of arbitrarily issuing administrative bans on candidates of their choosing is unacceptable.”

Finally, the primary winner must be allowed to run in the general election against Maduro, and international observers must be permitted to oversee the contest to check its legitimacy, the lawmakers told Blinken.

Caracas in July announced that it would not allow independent observers from the European Union to serve during the 2024 election.

Durbin and Cassidy were joined in their urging Thursday by a cadre of both Republican and Democratic lawmakers, including Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst and Florida Senator Marco Rubio.

Maduro’s victory declaration in the 2018 election drew aspersions from the international community, which derided the contest as fraudulent.

The Organization of American States, the western hemisphere’s multilateral regional body, declared Venezuela’s socialist government illegitimate in January 2019. Amid the maelstrom, opposition leader Juan Guaidó recognized himself as the legitimate president and began attempting to form a government.

The OAS and around 50 individual countries later recognized Guaidó’s claim, while Maduro’s presidency garnered the support of Russia, China and around 30 other governments.

The schism kicked off a presidential crisis in Venezuela which lasted until the end of 2022, when the country’s interim government agreed to dissolve and Maduro regained control.

Since Maduro first won office in 2013, he has been branded as a dictator by some U.S. lawmakers, drawing criticism for moves that appear aimed at cementing his grip on the presidency.

After his United Socialist Party of Venezuela suffered a crushing defeat to an opposition coalition during 2015 parliamentary elections, Maduro’s allies packed Caracas’s high court with regime-friendly jurists. The court would later block the country’s legislature from recalling Maduro for a new election.