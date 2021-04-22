Law Tackling Anti-Asian Hate Soars Through Senate

Support for the measure was nearly unanimous, offering the Department of Justice new authority to protect Asian Americans against hate crimes.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks at a Thursday news conference after the Senate passed a Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act. With him are Senators Mazie Hirono, Tammy Duckworth and Richard Blumenthal. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Taking a tougher stance on racist attacks in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Senate voted 94-1 Thursday to set up a point person inside of the Department of Justice for faster review of hate crimes targeting Asian Americans.

Only Senator Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, voted against the bill.

This story is developing..