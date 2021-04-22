Law Tackling Anti-Asian Hate Soars Through Senate
Support for the measure was nearly unanimous, offering the Department of Justice new authority to protect Asian Americans against hate crimes.
WASHINGTON (CN) — Taking a tougher stance on racist attacks in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Senate voted 94-1 Thursday to set up a point person inside of the Department of Justice for faster review of hate crimes targeting Asian Americans.
Only Senator Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, voted against the bill.
This story is developing..