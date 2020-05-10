Law Firm Worker Fired After Posting Threat About Face Mask Requirements

DALLAS (CN) – The Thompson & Knight law firm fired a Dallas-based administrative manager Friday after he allegedly posted a threat on social media against businesses with Covid-19 face mask requirements that had references to a handgun and hollow point-bullets.

Screenshots of the “no more masks” rant began appearing on Twitter Friday, with several users claiming it was authored by a Kevin Bain. Bain has worked since 2009 as the law firm’s document services manager, according to his Linkedin profile.

“Any business that tells me to put on a mask (Whole Foods on Lomo Alto) in Dallas will get told to kiss my Corona ass and will lose my business forever,” Bain allegedly wrote. “It’s time to stop this BULLSHIT. Do I have to show the lame security guard outside of a ghetto store my CV19 test result?”

The post threatens to “show him my Glock 21” handgun shooting range results.

“With Hornady hollow points. Pricey ammo, but worth it in this situation” Bain allegedly wrote. “They have reached the limit. I have more power than they do … they just don’t know it yet.”

The law firm said it learned of the employee’s “threatening and offensive post on a personal social media account” Friday afternoon.

“This post is a complete violation of the values of our Firm, including our commitment to the health and safety of the communities we serve,” the law firm posted on Facebook. “We have terminated this individual’s employment and notified the proper authorities about the post as a precaution.”

The law firm added it is “deeply sorry for this situation” and that “this type of post is not and never will be tolerated by our Firm.”

Thompson & Knight was founded in Dallas in 1887 and employs over 300 attorneys in offices in Texas, New York, Mexico, London and Algiers.

Bain worked for New York-based law firm Thacher Proffitt & Wood for twelve years before joining Thompson & Knight. He studied business at Abilene Christian University and the University of North Texas, according to his Linkedin profile.