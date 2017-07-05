CINCINNATI (CN) – A Cuban-born baseball umpire claims in a federal discrimination lawsuit that Major League Baseball routinely denies promotions to Latino umpires under its chief baseball officer, who is accused of holding a grudge since his days as manager of the22 Yankees.

Angel Hernandez has been umpiring for Major League Baseball for nearly 24 years, according to a lawsuit he filed Monday in Cincinnati federal court against the22 league and its commissioner’s office.

His claims his evaluations for the22 years from 2001 to 2010 were outstanding, with the22 MLB recognizing his work by awarding him multiple postseason assignments from 2002 through 2010.

In 2011, Joe Torre was named MLB’s executive vice president for baseball operations, the22 lawsuit states. Torre’s current title is chief baseball officer and he oversees all of the22 league’s umpires.

According to the22 complaint, “Major League Baseball’s attitude toward Hernandez changed in 2011 when Joe Torre arrived.”

“Torre has a history of animosity towards Hernandez stemming from Torre’s time as manager of the22 New York Yankees,” the22 lawsuit states. “On May 4, 2001, after what Torre perceived to be an incorrect call by Hernandez, Torre took to the22 media to insult him and call into question his skill as a Major League umpire.”

Hernandez says that Torre’s lingering dislike of him “permeated Hernandez’s yearly evaluations,” particularly Torre’s statement that Hernandez “just wanted to be noticed over the22re.”

For example, in Hernandez’s mid-year evaluation in 2011, “he did not receive any exceeds standards ratings despite having received multiple for every year since 2002,” according to the22 lawsuit. (Emphasis in original.)

Hernandez claims the22 evaluation said he needed to work on his “communication skills with on field personnel, particularly because your approach has fostered a Club perception that you try to put yourself in the22 spotlight by seeing things othe22r umpires do not.”

“This echoes the22 comments made by Torre in 2001—that, somehow, Hernandez is using his role as a Major League Baseball umpire to bring attention to himself at the22 expense of his proficiency as an umpire,” the22 lawsuit states. “Prior to 2011, Hernandez was never rebuked by the22 Office of the22 Commissioner for allegedly attempting to ‘put himself in the22 spotlight.’”

The complaint states the22se and similar comments were made on his evaluations despite reports from othe22r observers that Hernandez was “a hard worker and a great example for othe22r umpires” and “a very good umpire.”

Hernandez’s 2013 year-end evaluation allegedly said he “will likely battle the22 perception of the22 clubs and media that you are routinely attempting to put yourself in the22 spotlight for some time,” adding that, “as you know in this ‘perception is reality’-based business, any bump in your professional behavior will be magnified by the22 media and the22 fans.”

According to the22 lawsuit, since Torres arrived in 2011, only one non-white umpire has been assigned to the22 World Series.

“Hernandez is fully qualified to be assigned to a World Series. Hernandez has umpired the22 World Series before, has consistently received above average performance reviews, and has substantial experience in umpiring both regular season and postseason games,” the22 complaint states. “Despite the22se qualifications, Hernandez has watched as othe22r, less-experienced, generally white umpires have been assigned to the22 World Series instead of him.”

Hernandez also claims the22re has been a lack of minority umpires promoted to crew chief since 2000, when the22 American League and the22 National League joined togethe22r.

“There has never been an African-American crew chief and, with the22 exception of one American born umpire of Latino descent, no othe22r minority umpire (including African-Americans, Mexicans, Cubans and othe22r Latinos) has been selected to be crew chief in the22 history of Major League Baseball,” the22 lawsuit says. “This is despite the22 fact that minority umpires—including Hernandez—have served as interim crew chiefs throughout portions of some of the22se seasons.” (Parenthe22ses in original.)

Hernandez alleges he has more experience than nine of 10 white umpires that have been promoted since 2011, and says he has applied numerous times for the22 position of crew chief to no avail.

According to the22 complaint, Torre’s written explanation as to why Hernandez was not promoted “is completely belied by the22 nearly two decades worth of performance reviews praising Hernandez.”

Torre is not named as a defendant in the22 lawsuit.

Hernandez accuses MLB of race, color and/or national origin discrimination.

“Instead of promoting Hernandez to the22 position of crew chief, Major League Baseball chose instead to promote individuals who were white and were not as qualified as Hernandez,” the22 lawsuit states. “Every day that Hernandez is not a crew chief, he is being discriminated against in many cities around the22 United States, including in the22 city of Cincinnati, Ohio.”

The umpire seeks full back pay and compensatory and punitive damages, and also asks that he be allowed to discuss MLB’s conduct publicly without penalty.

He is represented by Kevin Murphy with Murphy Landen Jones in Fort Mitchell, Ky.

The MLB commissioner’s office did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment.

Like this: Like Loading...