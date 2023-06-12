Monday, June 12, 2023
LOS ANGELES — A federal court in California granted partial summary judgment to LaMelo Ball, point guard for the Charlotte Hornets, on a publicist’s claim that Ball did not pay her a 10% finder’s fee after he landed a brand partnership with Puma. Ball and Puma began discussing their agreement before publicist stepped in, and he ended his relationship with the publicist before the final agreement was reached.

/ June 12, 2023

Read the ruling here.

