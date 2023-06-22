Lack of federal safeguards for threatened frogs inspires suit

The Center for Biological Diversity says the government has failed to set up protections for a species that it acknowledged over a year ago is now endangered.

TUCSON, Ariz. (CN) — Seeking federal protection foothill yellow-legged frogs and 12 other species it says are in peril, the Center for Biological Diversity brought a federal complaint Thursday against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The service proposed that four distinct populations of the frogs, which live in and along rocky streams in eastern and southern California, be added to the federal endangered species list in December 2021. Legally the service has one year to publish a final rule once it has has proposed such a listing, but the deadline came and went without action.

Represented by in-house counsel, Camila Cossío of Portland, Ore., the center claims that Fish and Wildlife also failed to issue final listing determinations for the cactus ferruginous pygmy owl, the Mount Rainier white-tailed ptarmigan, the Peñasco least chipmunk, the Humboldt marten, six Texas mussels (the Texas fatmucket, the Guadalupe fatmucket, the Texas fawnsfoot, the Texas pimpleback, the Guadalupe orb and the false spike), and the pyramid pigtoe mussel.

Regarding two other species, the conservationists question the agency's failure to publish a 12-month finding for the tall western penstemon and its failure to issue a critical habitat designation for the coastal marten.

“It’s frustrating that the service has stalled protections for imperiled populations of foothill yellow-legged frogs along the California coast and in the Sierra foothills for more than a decade,” Jeff Miller, a senior conservation advocate at the center, said in a Thursday press release. “The agency should be proactively protecting and recovering vulnerable wildlife. The Endangered Species Act is incredibly powerful at preventing extinction, but it can’t work if species aren’t protected first.”

Foothill yellow-legged frogs have disappeared from more than half their California and Oregon habitats, the center claims. It says the frogs are threatened by human activities including dam work, logging, mining, livestock grazing and urban development. Invasive species, disease, pesticides and climate change pose a threat as well.

The center petitioned in 2012 to protect the foothill yellow-legged frog under the federal Endangered Species Act and did the same four years later under the California Endangered Species Act. In 2019, the California Fish and Game Commission listed three populations as endangered and two populations as threatened. Both federal and state wildlife authorities have determined that foothill yellow-legged frogs in California’s North Coast and Oregon do not currently warrant protection.

“Because these diminutive, lemon-legged amphibians require natural streamflow conditions, their depleted status is a warning about the health of aquatic ecosystems,” Miller said. “Saving these frogs will also help protect the rivers and creeks we all rely on for clean drinking water and recreation.”

The Biden administration faces a backlog of nearly 400 species but has protected just 11 species per year, according to the lawsuit. This is down from 65 species per year under the Clinton administration and 36 species per year under the Obama administration.

Filing suit in Tucson, Arizona, the center seeks a ruling that would compel Fish and Wildlife to complete the final listing determinations, the 12-month findings and the critical habitat designations.

Representatives for Fish and Wildlife did not reply to a request for comment.