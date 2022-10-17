Lab test billing

Monday, October 17, 2022 | Back issues
SAN FRANCISCO — Sutter Health, a Sacramento-based health care provider, will pay $13 million to settle claims it fraudulently billed Medicare and Medicaid for urine toxicology tests performed by third-party labs.

