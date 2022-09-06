LA Unified School District targeted in ransomware attack

The "external cyberattack" came as students returned to classes after the summer break.

LOS ANGELES (CN) — Los Angeles Unified School District, the second largest public school system in the country, was targeted by an "external cyberattack" over the Labor Day weekend.

"Since the identification of the incident, which is likely criminal in nature, we continue to assess the situation with law enforcement agencies," district officials said in a statement posted online.

Tuesday marks the start of the 2022-23 school year. Despite the ransomware attack, which may have disrupted some parts of the district's website and some of the employees' email access, schools opened as scheduled. School employees were directed to change their email passwords.

On Twitter, LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the district's information technology teams were "working quickly to normalize all functions districtwide," and that the district's computer system for tracking attendance, MiSiS, had been restored within two hours.

In the statement, LAUSD officials said they detected "unusual activity in its information technology systems over the weekend, which after initial review, can be confirmed as an external cyber attack on our information technology assets."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are investigating the incident.

Ransomware attacks cost schools and colleges in the United States $3.56 billion in 2021, according to a report by Comparitech, which counted 67 different attacks targeting 954 educational institutions.

"Most schools will have also faced astronomical recovery costs as they tried to restore computers, recover data, and shore up their systems to prevent future attacks," the report said.

Oftentimes, hackers ask for a ransom to restore online services. In some cases, schools pay the ransom. According to the report, one school paid $547,000 to hackers last year.