LA Unified Campuses Will Remain Closed for Start of School Year

Residents of East Los Angeles stand in line and wait in their cars to collect food donations outside James A. Garfield High School as part of the school district’s effort to support families struggling through the Covid-19 pandemic. (Courthouse News photo / Martin Macias Jr.

LOS ANGELES (CN) — Students and teachers in Los Angeles will not return to the classroom next month as the novel coronavirus infections continue to spike across the region.

The news from the nation’s second largest public school district comes just days after Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines around Covid-19 were “flexible” and children should be able to safely return back to school in the fall.

On Monday, LA Unified School District Administrator Austin Beutner said the health and safety of all in the community is not something that the district could compromise.

“It’s July 13, and August 18 is about five weeks away. In ordinary circumstances, we would have already shared all of the details about the upcoming school year — from the time of the school bus pickup to the schedule of volleyball and football practices. These aren’t ordinary circumstances. As we’ve seen over just the past five weeks, things can change quite quickly,” Beutner said in a statement Monday.

LA County has seen a steady increase in its daily infection returns in the last few weeks averaging between 2,500 and 3,000 new infections.

Like the rest of the nation, LA County is seeing infection rates not seen since May.

