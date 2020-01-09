LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Endorses Biden for President

(CN) – Joe Biden, the front-runner for the Democratic nomination for president, secured an important endorsement Thursday afternoon when Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti threw his rising political capital behind the former vice president.

Garcetti, who many pundits thought would launch a presidential campaign of his own, formally endorsed Biden, saying the vice president has the ability to bring the nation together and help enact policies beneficial to his constituents.

“We need Joe Biden to bring our nation and world together during these most divided and dangerous times,” Garcetti said in a statement released by the Biden campaign. “I know that from day one, he will heal our nation, repair our relationships abroad and get things done – and will be a true partner in solving the national homelessness crisis.”

Biden leads the polls nationally, but California – one of the most progressive states in the nation – has yet to fully embrace the emblem of the more moderate and centrist wing of the party. And Biden has skipped a couple of prominent Democratic events in the Golden State, including the Democratic Party convention in November.

Some have speculated Biden is eager to avoid potential boo birds from the progressive side of the party in California, but Biden – who campaigned in the state on Thursday – has vowed to make repeated visits to the state as his campaign progresses.

Garcetti said Biden is the right choice to confront climate change and economic inequality.

“Joe Biden is a close personal friend who has been an incredible partner in delivering progress for LA. He came to LA and stood shoulder to shoulder with me to make us the first big city to enact a $15 minimum wage, and he brought leaders from all over the world to our city to forge the most sweeping climate agreement prior to the Paris accords,” the mayor said.

Biden has also secured endorsements from U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein and several California congressmen.

The political world will eagerly await the endorsement of the other U.S. senator from California, Kamala Harris, who campaigned for president against Biden and sometimes sparred with him on the debate stage.

This is a developing story.