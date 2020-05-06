LA County Plans Friday Reopening of Some Shops Shuttered by Pandemic

Florists, auto dealerships, sporting goods and toy stores will be allowed to reopen in Los Angeles County, with curbside pickup required for all.

People relax on the sand at Hueneme Beach at Port Hueneme, Calif., on Sunday, April, 19, 2020, after it reopened with restrictions following a closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/John Antczak)

LOS ANGELES (CN) – Select businesses and retail shops in Los Angeles County will reopen Friday, 50 days after public health officials instituted a stay-at-home order to slow the spread of Covid-19.

On Wednesday, health officials announced some semblance of normalcy would return to LA County as the health order is relaxed, but in-store shopping will not come back just yet.

Florists, car dealers, sporting goods stores and toy stores will reopen, with curbside pickup will be in place for stores according to public health officials.

The announcement that the 10.4 million LA County residents will enter a new stage of the novel coronavirus was made as health officials announced 55 new deaths and 851 new infections since Tuesday.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday there will be extended economic doldrums for the state and the nation after the acute crisis created by the pandemic passes.

“It’s going to take a lot longer than people think,” Newsom said when asked about the recovery timeline during his daily press briefing. “These are Depression-era numbers we are seeing.”

In January, the governor touted the state’s record levels of low unemployment and billions of dollars in reserves. That’s all gone now, he said.

“Our budget is tens of billions of dollars short of where it needs to be,” Newsom said.

Newsom is set to unveil the budget on May 14 and it will be severely dented by the record unemployment claims that abound statewide as the Covid-19 has shuttered a huge portion of the state, national and world economy.

“We have distributed $2 billion since Sunday to unemployment insurance accounts,” Newsom said during the presser. “The economic challenges are quite extraordinary.”

This is a developing story.