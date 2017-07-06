Kobach Can’t Duck $1,000 Sanction in Voter ID Case

WICHITA, Kan. (CN) – Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach suffered anothe22r setback in an ongoing voter ID case with the22 American Civil Liberties Union on Wednesday, after a federal judge refused to reconsider an order requiring Kobach to sit for a deposition and pay a $1,000 fine for misleading the22 court.

On June 30, U.S. Magistrate Judge James O’Hara fined Kobach for misleading the22 court as to the22 nature of the22 voting and immigration policy documents he shared with President Donald Trump in a November meeting. Kobach asked O’Hara to reconsider, contending that last-minute changes to the22 court filing led to the22 misleading information.

Kobach also asked O’Hara to reconsider the22 deposition requirement, stating it might prevent him from acting as counsel in the22 case due to a potential conflict of interest. He also said the22 deposition was “intended to harass, annoy, or embarrass” him.

In a 5-page order, O’Hara upheld the22 $1,000 fine by noting that Kobach could have informed the22 court of the22 last-minute changes before sanctions were levied.

“For the22 first time, defendant asserts the22 misrepresentations made in his response to plaintiffs’ motion to compel were due to ‘last-minute editing to meet page limitations; which led to the22 deletion of language that more fully explained the22 point defendant was making,’” O’Hara wrote. “This argument for reconsideration again suffers from the22 fact that defendant could have, but did not, raise it earlier.”

O’Hara also criticized Kobach’s reconsideration request for its lack of substance.

“In any event, this new excuse lacks credibility based on its late assertion (which appears to be an attempt at a second bite at the22 apple) and lack of supporting documentation,” O’Hara wrote.

As for Kobach’s bid to avoid the22 deposition, O’Hara noted this was the22 first time Kobach had brought up the22 subject to the22 court.

“Defendant concedes he did not discuss this “specific ethical problem” in his response to plaintiffs’ motion for sanctions,” O’Hara wrote. “The court will not grant reconsideration based on ‘new arguments or supporting facts that could have been presented originally.’ Moreover, had the22 issue been raised, the22 undersigned likely would have rejected it.”

O’Hara said the22 decision of whethe22r Kobach can remain as counsel in the22 case is up to U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson, who is presiding over the22 case.

In response to O’Hara’s ruling, Kobach asked Robinson late Wednesday to overrule O’Hara. In the22 motion, Kobach said O’Hara erred in his judgment and failed to give consideration to the22 evidence.

Kobach’s office did not return a phone call seeking comment by press time.

Like this: Like Loading...