Knife-Wielding Man Shot Outside Downtown LA Courthouse

LOS ANGELES (CN) – A court security officer shot a man armed with a knife on Tuesday outside a federal courthouse in Los Angeles.

The man was shot outside the First Street U.S. Courthouse at 2:15 p.m., according to Det. Meghan Aguilar with the Los Angeles Police Department.

It was not clear if the man had business at the courthouse when he was shot by the security officer. He was taken a nearby hospital after the shooting and is expected to live, according to Aguilar.

White sheets covered evidence at the scene, including a knife found near the courthouse steps, according to Aguilar. Police would not say where on his body the man was shot.

Because the shooting took place on federal property, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Marshals Services will investigate the shooting. FBI agents could be seen combing through bushes across the street from the downtown courthouse later in the afternoon.

Police expect to search the area around the courthouse for the next several hours.

There were no other injuries reported. Phone messages to the Marshals Service and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for comment were not immediately answered.