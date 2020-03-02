Klobuchar Ends White House Bid Ahead of Super Tuesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (CN) – Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination Monday after a slow start in early contests and a difficult lead-up to the Super Tuesday primaries.

Klobuchar plans to support former vice president and fellow moderate Joe Biden, according to the New York Times. She will appear with Biden at a rally in Dallas Monday night.

The senior senator from Minnesota sold herself as a moderate with experience appealing to Midwesterners, hoping to shore up one of 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton’s weaker points.

Klobuchar started drawing national attention in 2018 during the Senate’s confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. A longtime favorite of Minnesota Democrats who routinely outperformed the party ticket in elections for her Senate seat, she struggled to distinguish her from fellow moderates and was marked by questions about her commitment to racial justice and by low-level scandals regarding her treatment of employees.

She took fifth in the Iowa caucuses and third in the New Hampshire primary, picking up seven delegates, but did poorly in Nevada and South Carolina, winning less than 5% of the vote in each and gaining no delegates.

Klobuchar canceled a planned Sunday rally in a Minneapolis suburb after activists arrived, chanting “drop out Amy” and protesting her record as a Hennepin County prosecutor. An Associated Press investigation published last month revealed that Klobuchar’s case against Myon Burell, a black teenager convicted of the 2002 murder of an 11-year-old girl and imprisoned for life, was riddled with inconsistencies and questionable police work. Klobuchar has since said that any new evidence in the case should be reviewed in court.

Developing story…