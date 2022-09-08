Thursday, September 8, 2022 | Back issues
Klamath Project

SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit upheld the dismissal of water users’ challenge to the Bureau of Reclamation’s project to distribute water in the Klamath Basin at levels that will protect a suckerfish species and also secure local tribes’ fishing rights. The tribes are required parties who may not be joined to this action due to their sovereign immunity, so the action is dismissed.

/ September 8, 2022

Read the ruling here.

