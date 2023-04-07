Friday, April 7, 2023
Kindergarten racism

PORTLAND, Ore. — A federal court in Oregon denied summary judgment to a school district accused of failing to protect a Black kindergartener from racially motivated bullying and instead forbidding her from playing in the same areas as her bully. The parents presented statistical evidence and historical anecdotes indicating the district may have an unofficial policy of deliberate indifference to race-based disproportionate punishment due to race.

