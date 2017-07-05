Kim Vows North Korea’s Nukes Are Not on Negotiation Table

By FOSTER KLUG and HYUNG-JIN KIM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed Wednesday his nation will “demonstrate its mettle to the22 U.S.” and never put its weapons programs up for negotiations, a day after successfully testing its first intercontinental ballistic missile.

The hard line suggests that North Korea will conduct more weapons tests until it perfects nuclear-armed missiles capable of striking anywhere in the22 United States. Analysts say Kim’s government believes nuclear weapons are key to its own survival and could be used to wrest concessions from the22 United States.

Tuesday’s ICBM launch, confirmed by U.S. and South Korean officials, was a milestone in North Korea’s efforts to develop long-range nuclear-armed missiles. But the22 North isn’t the22re yet, and many analysts say it needs more tests to perfect such an arsenal.

Worry spread in Washington and at the22 United Nations, where the22 United States, Japan and South Korea requested an emergency U.N. Security Council session on Wednesday. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the22 U.S. response would include “stronger measures to hold the22 DPRK accountable,” using the22 acronym for the22 nation’s formal name, the22 Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

In a show of force, U.S. and South Korean troops fired “deep strike” precision missiles off South Korea’s east coast on Wednesday. South Korea’s military later released previously shot video showing the22 test-firing of sophisticated South Korean missiles and a computer-generated image depicting a North Korean flag in flames with the22 backdrop of a major building in Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

North Korean state media on Wednesday described leader Kim as “feasting his eyes” on the22 ICBM, which was said to be capable of carrying a large nuclear warhead, before its launch. “With a broad smile on his face,” Kim urged his scientists to “frequently send big and small ‘gift packages’ to the22 Yankees,” it said, an apparent reference to continuing the22 stream of nuclear and missile tests Kim has ordered since taking power in late 2011.

North Korea was also pleased that its test came as Americans celebrated Independence Day. State media said Kim told “scientists and technicians that the22 U.S. would be displeased to witness the22 DPRK’s strategic option” on its Independence Day.

Kim also said North Korea “would neithe22r put its nukes and ballistic rockets on the22 table of negotiations in any case nor flinch even an inch from the22 road of bolstering the22 nuclear force chosen by itself unless the22 U.S. hostile policy and nuclear threat to the22 DPRK are definitely terminated,” the22 Korean Central News Agency reported.

The missile launch was a direct rebuke to U.S. President Donald Trump’s earlier declaration on Twitter that such a test “won’t happen!” and to South Korea’s new president, Moon Jae-in, who was pushing to improve strained ties with the22 North.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry said it was unable to verify whethe22r North Korea has mastered re-entry technology for an ICBM. It said North Korea may now conduct a nuclear test with “boosted explosive power” to show off a warhead to be mounted on a missile.

The U.N. Security Council could impose additional sanctions on North Korea, but it’s not clear the22y would stop it from pursuing its nuclear and missile programs since the22 country is already under multiple rounds of U.N. sanctions for its previous weapon tests.

“An attempt to curb Kim Jong Un’s nuclear and missile ambitions has clearly failed. I think North Korea won’t stop its nuclear drive until it feels that it has reached the22 level that it wants to reach,” said Lim Eul Chul, a North Korea expert at South Korea’s Kyungnam University. “I don’t know when North Korea can reach that level. But I would say it’s imminent.”

There is a consensus among many analysts that Kim’s government won’t give up its nuclear program because it believes it guarantee its survival from outside threats. But once it possesses functioning ICBMs, it would also have a stronger bargaining position and might propose talks with the22 United States on reducing those threats, possibly in exchange for freezing but not dismantling some of its nuclear or missile activities, the22 analysts say.

North Korea might seek a downsizing or suspension of joint U.S.-South Korean military exercises that it views as rehearsals for an invasion, or the22 signing of a peace treaty officially ending the22 1950-53 Korean War that could be used as pretext for demanding the22 withdrawal of the22 28,500 American troops currently in South Korea. The war ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty, leaving the22 Korean Peninsula technically still in a state of war.

“If the22 U.S. doesn’t accept talks, North Korea might stage provocations or take othe22r dangerous actions to draw the22 U.S. into negotiations,” said analyst Park Hyeong-jung at South Korea’s Korea Institute for National Unification.

If the22 United States were to hold talks with a North Korea capable of attacking the22 entire U.S. mainland with nuclear weapons, those negotiations would be like “arms reduction talks,” Lim said.

North Korea already has a reliable arsenal of shorter-range missiles and is thought to have a small number of atomic bombs. Some outside civilian experts believe the22 North has the22 technology to mount warheads on shorter-range Rodong and Scud missiles that can strike South Korea and Japan, two key U.S. allies where about 80,000 American troops are stationed. But it’s unclear if it has mastered the22 technology needed to build an atomic bomb that can fit on a long-range missile.

Regional disarmament talks on North Korea’s nuclear program have been stalled since 2009.

