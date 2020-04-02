TEXARKANA, Texas – An appeals court in Texas upheld the convictions of Craig Davison for his role in a “sordid tale of kidnapping and murder” of two men he blamed for burglarizing his house. While another man confessed to kidnapping and murdering the victims, and a woman pleaded guilty to assisting in the crimes, the court properly admitted evidence showing that Davison had abused both when they did not do what he wanted.

Davison forced the woman to engage in prostitution and allegedly “beat her with inanimate objects, put safety pins through her nipples, put a dog collar around her neck, made her sleep under the landing of the stairs, hit her in the back of the head with a rubber mallet, tied her up, and extinguished cigarettes in her vagina.”