Monday, April 3, 2023
Monday, April 3, 2023
Kia airbags issue

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A federal court in Arkansas declined to grant summary judgment to Kia, which was sued by the estate of a driver who died in a 2017 Kia Soul after his airbags failed to deploy. The extent to which Kia is liable for the death is to be determined by a jury, but the corporation will not face punitive damages at trial.

/ April 3, 2023

