Key Witness Tells Senators He Won’t Testify at Hearing

(CN) – Mark Judge, who was friends with Kavanaugh in high school and whom Ford says was also in the room during the alleged assault, told the Judiciary Committee Tuesday he had no recollection of the incident and said he would not testify publicly.

“In fact, I have no memory of this alleged incident,” Judge said in a letter to the Judiciary Committee through his attorney. “Brett Kavanaugh and I were friends in high school, but I do not recall the party described in Dr. Ford’s letter. More to the point, I never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes.”

Democrats mentioned Judge as a potential corroborating witness the committee should hear from when considering the allegations against Kavanaugh.

