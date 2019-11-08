Key Witness Says Roger Stone Pushed Him to Stonewall Congress

WASHINGTON (CN) — Under combative cross-examination, radio show host Randy Credico dropped his comedic flare at Roger Stone’s trial on Friday, testifying that he was desperate to get out from under a bombardment of threats from the longtime Trump adviser not to testify to Congress.

“I can’t work on his level. He plays hardball. He throws a lot of junk and I did not want to get hit,” Credico said.

The Justice Department put Credico on the stand to prove that Stone lied under oath to Congress that the radio show host was his backchannel to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Stone has pleaded not guilty to lying to Congress about his ties to WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential election, along with the witness tampering and obstruction of justice charges.

Credico consistently denied that he ever served as a go-between and rebuffed accusations from Stone’s attorneys that he led the defendant to believe that he had inside access to Assange.

“So when Mr. Stone got the information that you were an intermediary, that you were a go-between, you played him didn’t you?” Stone’s attorney Robert Buschel said.

Credico denied the accusation, telling the attorney he shared misleading information about ties to Assange “to get Roger Stone off my back, my friend.”

Pressing the witness, Buschel was combative, the two men often tangling questions and answers in a back and forth that spiraled into courtroom arguments.

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson repeatedly reprimanded the attorney for arguing with the witness and instructed him to ask specific questions, with time frames, when referencing texts and emails Stone and Credico exchanged over the years.

Federal prosecutors asked Credico to read aloud the communications that show Stone pressuring him not to testify to Congress.

“You are so full of S-H-I-T.,” Credico said, opting to spell out rather than read aloud the expletive in the text from Stone. “You got nothing. Keep running your mouth and I’ll file a bar complaint against your friend Margaret.”

The Margaret who Stone mentioned in the Dec. 1, 2017 messages is Margaret Kunstler. Credico described the woman who helped him schedule an on-the-air interview with Assange as a “very close friend.” But he denied that Kunstler served as a lawyer to Assange.

Testifying that he was desperate to keep Stone from targeting Kunstler — “I didn’t want to drag her through this…she’s lived a quiet life” — Credico said he kept up communications with Stone into 2018 in a desperate attempt to tame his attacks. “That was the crux of it,” he testified.

Credico later admitted that he did not take literally threats Stone made against his dog.

“I know he would have never touched that dog. So it was hyperbole by him,” Credico said.

He had testified Friday morning that the dog, a Coton de Tulear named Bianca, is dear to him because he has no wife or children.

Developing story…